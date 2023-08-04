NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Doctors in Kenya say the bullet wounds civilians received during opposition protests last month show that most were shot while running away from police or trying to surrender. The findings are in a report by the Kenya Medical Association, Amnesty International Kenya and the Law Society of Kenya that was released on Friday. The organizations looked at protests in the western counties of Kisumu and Kisii, part of the opposition’s stronghold. They confirmed at least 10 people killed and counted at least 47 others with gunshot wounds. The findings come days after Kenya said it would consider leading a multinational force in Haiti and send 1,000 police officers.

