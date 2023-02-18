ISTANBUL (AP) — The manager of Ghanaian international soccer star Christian Atsu says the player’s body has been recovered in earthquake-hit Turkey. Murat Uzunmehmet told private news agency DHA that the player’s body was found amid the ruins of a luxury 12-story building in the hard-hit city of Antakya, in Hatay province. Atsu had been playing for Turkish Super Lig club Hatayspor. The 31-year-old, who previously played for English Premier League clubs Chelsea, Newcastle United, Everton and Bournemouth, signed for the Turkish club late last year. The death toll from the 7.8 magnitude quake on Feb. 6 in southeastern Turkey and northern Syria passed 43,000 on Friday.