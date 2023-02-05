By BILL BARROW

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wants his state to become an early presidential primary host — just not in 2024, as President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party are pushing. The Republican election chief tells The Associated Press he’d back an early primary in 2028. Raffensperger sets Georgia’s presidential primary dates, and it’s the first time he has endorsed the idea of Georgia as an early state. He says Georgia would be a great early primary state in 2028 because it has a good cross-section of engaged voters from both parties. His announcement shows Democrats aren’t alone in wanting Georgia to expand its burgeoning political influence.