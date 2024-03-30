The collapse of a Baltimore bridge that got struck by a cargo ship has highlighted the important role that bridges play in the daily lives of many Americans. Though that bridge was in satisfactory shape before the collision, more than 42,000 other bridges are in poor condition across the country. An Associated Press analysis found that more than 15,800 of those bridges also were listed in poor condition a decade ago. A bridge collapse can be deadly. But the closure of bridges due to safety concerns also can result in an economic hit to a community, especially for nearby businesses and commuters.

By DAVID A. LIEB and MICHAEL CASEY Associated Press

