By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A key prosecution witness has testified that he delivered millions of dollars in payoffs destined for former Mexican public safety chief Genaro García Luna and saw him leave with the bags of cash. Jesús Zambada says they didn’t directly discuss what the money was allegedly buying, and he says that was impunity for the infamous Sinaloa cartel. Zambada testified Monday at García Luna’s U.S. drug trafficking trial. Zambada is a former Sinaloa cartel member who’s known as “El Rey.” He catalyzed the case four years ago by airing allegations about García Luna at the trial of Sinaloa kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. García Luna was subsequently arrested. He denies the charges.