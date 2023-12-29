IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The holiday season is coming to a close. That means we will be entering a few winter months with little to look forward to. This can be a depressing time for many people, especially children.

“Kids struggle in the New Year, mostly because their world changes,” said child psychiatrist Dr. Matt Larsen. “It’s cold. Their outside activities are done. Christmas is over. New Year’s is over.”

Larsen said kids also struggle from their parents imposing their New Year’s resolutions on them. The main problem they often have is the fact that they didn’t make the resolutions themselves.

“Or [parents] made resolutions for their children,” Dr. Larsen said. “‘You’re going to have less screen time, you’re going to be on your video games less, we’re going to get outside more.’ Things like that.”

A survey shows the most popular New Year’s Resolutions for 2024 in the United States involve improving physical and mental health. Kids usually don’t respond well to sudden changes in fitness and diet.

“Most people succeed if they make small changes,” said Larsen. “If you go from cereal every day for breakfast to fruit and vegetables only, kids are going to revolt. If you add a piece of fruit, add something to their breakfast they love, it’ll go better.”

Larsen recommends if parents are interested in making resolutions, they should let their kids make their own. He said if the children are excited about their resolution, they will try it out and learn from their successes or failures.

If the kids fail, “Work through the failure, work through the setback,” Larsen said. “Then they’ll see how progress is made.”

