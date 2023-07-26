By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — It can be tough keeping track of soccer clubs when they are playing matches and friendlies in all corners of the world, but not if you’re Kim Kardashian, who with “soccer obsessed” son, Saint West, is on a globetrotting football tour to watch – and when the opportunity presents itself – meet the game’s best stars.

Ever since Kardashian popped up in London for Arsenal’s Europa League match against Sporting Clube de Portugal in March, the pair have been spotted around the world following the beautiful game.

On that occasion, Kardashian and West witnessed Arsenal crash out of the Europa League on penalties, but they were able to meet Gunners striker Eddie Nketiah, as well as enjoying a video call with Arsenal and England star Bukayo Saka.

Next stop was France to watch Paris Saint-Germain lose 2-0 to Rennes, though Saint was pictured alongside French soccer icon Kylian Mbappé.

Back in the US, Kardashian and West were in Florida for Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut earlier this month and witnessed his match-winning performance against Mexican club Cruz Azul.

Asked why she was at the game to witness Messi’s debut, Kardashian’s answer was simple.

“My son. He is obsessed with soccer, and I will do anything for my babies, so I travel the world. We do soccer trips and it’s not stopping, all summer we will go to different exhibition games,” the celebrity told broadcaster Apple TV before the match against Cruz Azul kicked off.

Kardashian was also asked who her son’s favorite player is and her answer perhaps should come as no surprise: “Absolutely Messi. He’s so excited to see Messi.”

The Kardashian family’s most recent soccer outing was to Osaka, Japan to watch PSG draw 0-0 with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr on Wednesday.

On Kardashian’s Instagram story, Saint can be seen meeting the PSG team, as well as footballing icons Neymar and Ronaldo.

“More soccer mom content coming up live from Japan,” Kardashian added on her story.

In a sequence of videos, Ronaldo and Saint are perfecting his iconic ‘Siu’ handshake and celebration, before Neymar is seen teaching Saint his trademark dance.

Kardashian’s soccer trip looks set to continue, so don’t be surprised if you see the star at another match this summer.

