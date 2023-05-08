While summer camp costs are rising, parents can find deals by booking sessions early, asking about financial aid, and leveraging sibling and other discounts. Sometimes, camps offer special deals on new programs or for certain age groups. Many nonprofits, service-based organizations and faith-based camps offer lower prices or even free sessions, and children with special interests or needs sometimes have access to additional subsidies. Checking in on community options or forming a camp co-op with neighborhood parents can also generate savings. The cost of camp can also provide parents with an opportunity to teach children about the value of money.

