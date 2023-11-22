LONDON (AP) — King Charles III has paid tribute to K-pop band Blackpink. The U.K. monarch has given them honorary gongs for their work fighting climate change by raising awareness among young people. South Korea’s president looked on Wednesday as Charles made Jennie Kim, Jisoo Kim and Lalisa Manoban honorary Members of the Order of the British Empire in recognition of the band’s role as COP26 Advocates for the COP26 Summit in Glasgow 2021. Roseanne Park or Rosé was also honored but since she has dual New Zealand citizenship her MBE is substantive since Charles is head of state of that country.

