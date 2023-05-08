LONDON (AP) — King Charles III made a cameo appearance on “American Idol” after the royal coronation concert in his honor. Charles and Queen Camilla walked into a room Sunday at Windsor Castle where Idol judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, who performed at the concert, were making a virtual appearance on the show. The king named-checked one of Richie’s signature songs, which he performed at the show, asking if he was planning to do this “All Night Long.” The concert before a crowd of 20,000 came the day after a gilded coronation spectacle that saw Charles and Camilla crowned in Westminster Abbey.

By BRIAN MELLEY and SYLVIA HUI Associated Press

