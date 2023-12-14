CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — King Charles III has paid a light-hearted tribute to the late Barry Humphries, who was remembered at a state memorial service in Australia. The monarch recalled his own apprehension when the comedian’s alter ego, Dame Edna Everage, played a prank on him a decade ago. Video of the prank during a Royal Variety Performance in London in 2013 was widely replayed after Humphries died in April. Everage approached the then Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, as they sat in the theater’s royal box. Everage explained to the laughing royals before leaving: “I’m so sorry, they found me a better seat.” Charles alluded to the joke in a message read to the memorial service in the Sydney Opera House on Friday.

