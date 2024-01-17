By Sugam Pokharel, CNN
London (CNN) — Britain’s King Charles III will go into hospital next week for treatment for an enlarged prostate, PA news agency reported citing Buckingham Palace.
This is a breaking story – more to follow
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.