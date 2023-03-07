LONDON (AP) — Previous winners Barbara Kingsolver and Maggie O’Farrell are among contenders for the 30,000 pound ($36,000) Women’s Prize for Fiction. Kingsolver’s Appalachian update of Charles Dickens, “Demon Copperhead,” and O’Farrell’s Italian Renaissance tale “The Marriage Portrait” are among 16 books on the longlist announced Tuesday. Kingsolver won the prize in 2010 for “The Lacuna” and O’Farrell won in 2020 for “Hamnet.” Other contenders include “Trespasses” by Irish writer Louise Kennedy, “Cursed Bread” by British writer Sophie Mackintosh and American writer Tara M. Stringfellow’s “Memphis.” The prize is open to female English-language writers from around the world. A list of six finalists will be announced on April 26, and the 2023 Women’s Prize winner will be unveiled June 14.