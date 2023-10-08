CHICAGO (AP) — Kelvin Kiptum set a world record in the Chicago Marathon. Kiptum finished in 2 hours, 35 seconds to shatter fellow Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge’s old mark by 34 seconds. Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands also took advantage of cool and cloudy weather that’s considered ideal for a marathon to win the women’s race in 2:13:44. That’s the second-fastest ever for a woman at the 26.2-mile distance. Kiptum won the London Marathon in the spring in 2:01:25 and shaved almost a minute off the world record set last year in Berlin by Kipchoge. Hassan’s time is second behind the women’s world record of 2:11:53 set last month in Berlin by Tigist Assefa of Ethiopia.

