MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) – A ruling has been made on cameras in the courtroom for the Brian Kohberger murder trial.

Judge John Judge will be live streaming all future public proceedings on his YouTube channel.

No outside cameras will be allowed inside.

The media and public will not be permitted to record their own video, audio or photographs.

Decisions on camera access are not subject to appeal.

Kohberger is facing charges related to the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students last November.