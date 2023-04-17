By Rob Picheta and Vasco Cotovio, CNN

Vladimir Kara-Murza, a prominent Russian human rights advocate and Kremlin critic, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after publicly condemning Moscow’s war in Ukraine, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Monday.

Kara-Murza was initially detained one year ago, hours after an interview with CNN in which he criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “regime of murderers.”

This is a breaking story. It will be updated…

CNN’s Darya Tarasova, Radina Gigova and Uliana Pavlova contributed reporting.