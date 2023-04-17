DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait’s crown prince has ordered its parliament again dissolved and new elections for the country after a court decision reinstated lawmakers from 2020. Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmed Al Jaber made the announcement in an address to the nation Monday as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan draws to an end this week. He called the decision the will of the Kuwaiti people. That’s according to the state-run KUNA news agency. Elections were scheduled within the next two months. In March, Kuwait’s Constitutional Court threw out a 2022 election for parliament, citing “discrepancies” in the decree dissolving the 2020 parliament for its ruling. That briefly reinstated the former lawmakers.

