KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials have accused Russian forces of killing surrendering Ukrainian soldiers, after grainy footage on social media appeared to show two uniformed men being shot at close range. If confirmed, the shooting would be a war crime. It was not immediately possible to verify the video, which shows two servicemen walking out of a dugout at gunpoint and lying down on the ground before a group of Russian troops appears to open fire. Ukrainian authorities have launched a criminal investigation. Kyiv, its Western allies and international NGOs have repeatedly accused Moscow of breaching international humanitarian law since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin denies these allegations.

