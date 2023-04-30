LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Fire Department says one person was found dead following an intensive search for a small airplane that crashed in a foggy area Saturday night. The fire department issued an online alert at 11:20 p.m. saying one victim was found at the scene where the single-engine aircraft crashed. The victim was not immediately identified and no one else was believed to have been on the plane. Ground crews located the downed plane on a steep hill above a home. An air traffic controller initially reported the plane as missing around 8 p.m. The controller lost radar contact with the plane, which was believed to have been traveling between Santa Monica Airport and Van Nuys Airport.

