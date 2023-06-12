By Michael Cusanelli

LAKE PLACID, New York (WPTZ) — A World War II veteran from North Elba will get to celebrate his 100th birthday in style this month thanks to a village-wide party in Lake Placid.

Dusty Smith will be honored at an event on the Lake Placid Olympic Oval to commemorate his centennial birthday on Sunday, June 18.

Smith is the oldest and last surviving WWII veteran from North Elba, according to organizers. He was also a long-serving employee of the Lake Placid Central School District.

The party, which will be free and open to the public, will include hot dogs, hamburgers, birthday cake, and non-alcoholic beverages for all attendees.

Members of the Lake Placid Central School, the Town of North Elba, and the Lake Placid Volunteer Fire Department as well as other local businesses and individuals are sponsoring the festivities.

