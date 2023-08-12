* IMPACTS…Moderate northerly winds can create rough waves on area lakes creating hazardous conditions for small craft. Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution. Moderate northerly winds can create rough waves, which can overturn small craft.

* WHAT…Northeast winds 12 to 18 mph with gusts up to around 25 mph expected.

