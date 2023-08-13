* WHAT…Northeast winds 12 to 18 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
expected.
* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir.
* WHEN…From 9 AM to 4 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Moderate northerly winds can create rough waves on
area lakes creating hazardous conditions for small craft.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution. Moderate
northerly winds can create rough waves, which can overturn small
craft.
