* WHAT…Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
expected.
* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir.
* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.
