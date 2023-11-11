POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Lan Larison ran for a career-high 264 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner with 2:05 remaining, to give UC Davis a 21-14 victory over Idaho State on Saturday night.

Larison’s third touchdown run capped a 10-play, 92-yard drive. On the ensuing possession, Jordan Cooke led Idaho State to the UC Davis 29-yard line, but he threw an interception on fouth-and-3 with 26 seconds left.

Larison’s 12-yard touchdown run tied the game at 14-all with 1:05 to play in the third quarter, and he scored from 3 yards out in the second. Larison also had a 60-yard run, and it was the second time this season he has gained more that 200 yards rushing.

Miles Hastings was 14-of-23 passing for 126 yards for UC Davis (6-4, 4-3 Big Sky Conference).

Cooke completed 27 of 46 passes for 297 yards for Idaho State (3-7, 3-4). Cooke threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Chedon James to give the Bengals a 14-7 lead midway through the third quarter. Hunter Hays completed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Christian Fredericksen for the Bengals in the first quarter.

