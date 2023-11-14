By WABC Staff

ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) — A 54-year-old landlord appears to have killed his tenants inside a home in Queens on Tuesday, police say.

Officials say the victims, two women and a man, were found inside a home on Milburn Street at around 7:15 a.m.

They were pronounced dead at the scene of apparent stab wounds.

It is believed it all unfolded after an ongoing dispute over non-payment of rent, police said.

One woman was found on the second floor and the other two were in the bedroom of a basement apartment.

Police say one of the women, believed to be 51 years old, was found face down in her bed. They say it is unclear if the victims were stabbed in their sleep.

The landlord then turned himself into the 113th precinct, where he is being held with charges pending.

No one else is being sought.

Police said only adults were in the home and there were not any children. The single-family home has a finished basement and authorities said it appeared to be well-kept.

