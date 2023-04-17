IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – You are urged to slow down and be more cautious at the intersection of 17th Street and S Boulevard over the next few days.

Construction crews will be removing concrete and installing new curb and gutter on 17th Street near its intersection with S Boulevard. Westbound traffic on 17th Street will be reduced to one lane with lane closures on S Boulevard as needed.

The work begins this morning, April 17. Barring unforeseen conditions, the work will be completed by Wednesday of this week.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.