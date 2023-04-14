By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Sorry One Directioners, but a reunion is not happening on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

James Corden’s last show is scheduled for April 27 and there had been a report that the former boy band would come together to bid their friend farewell from his late night gig.

A post on the show’s legacy verified Twitter account refuted that.

“Nobody loves the boys more than us … but this story just isn’t true,” the tweet reads. “What is true is we’ve got an absolutely brilliant 2 hour finale planned to celebrate 8 years of #LateLateShow at 10pm on April 27th.”

The members of One Direction — Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik — disbanded in 2016. Fans have been holding out hope for a reunion since the ten-year anniversary of the group forming in 2020.

Corden has been a friend over the years to singers and several have appeared on his show as solo artists.

Styles and Horan have also appeared as guest hosts in Corden’s absence.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.