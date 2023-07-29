IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls fire department responded to a blaze along Halsey St. near Compass Academy in Idaho Falls, on the evening of July 29.

The flames do appear to be extinguished at this time.

It is unclear at this time if anyone has been injured or what was the cause of the fire.

But, neighbors in the area who witnessed the event said they heard a boom then saw flames up to 20 feet high, near the trees.

