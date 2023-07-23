By Aimee Lewis, CNN

(CNN) — South Africa was denied what would have been a historic draw for the country as Sweden scored a late winner to secure a 2-1 win at the Women’s World Cup.

In the 90th minute in Wellington, New Zealand Amanda Ilestedt found the net for the Swedes to break South African hearts.

It had looked as if South Africa was to earn its first point in Women’s World Cup history.

Hildah Magaia had poked a rebounded ball over the line to give South Africa a 48th-minute lead. It was South Africa’s second goal in tournament history.

The South African goalscorer was later substituted, leaving the pitch in tears after appearing to suffer an injury in the process of scoring.

But in the 66th minute Sweden, semifinalists in the tournament four years ago, leveled.

The Swedish team was far from its best but that should not distract from an impressive performance by South Africa, a team ranked 54th in the world and a country that made its Women’s World Cup debut in France 2019.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.