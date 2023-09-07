MEXICO CITY (AP) — Women’s rights activists in Latin America have long looked to the United States as a model in their decades-long struggle to chip away at abortion restrictions in their highly religious countries. A historic Mexican Supreme Court ruling decriminalizing abortion on the federal level has prompted some to say U.S. activists should turn to their counterparts south of the border as they navigate a post-Roe v. Wade reality. Since the 1980s women’s rights activists in Argentina, Mexico and other Latin American countries have little-by-little chipped away at laws restricting abortion. Now, Latin America is in the midst of a “green wave” as those countries like Mexico roll back restrictions at the same time new barriers are going up in the U.S.

