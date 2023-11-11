UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Latvia’s president says Russia is planning for a long war in Ukraine and he warns that countries need to keep supplying weapons to Kyiv to discourage Moscow from threatening other nations in the future. President Edgars Rinkēvičs said in an interview with The Associated Press that “it is important to actually fight for international peace, and peace in Europe, because if we stop Russia in Ukraine, then Russia is not going to be able to challenge other countries.” Rinkēvičs adds that it is important to support both Ukraine and Israel against attacks on “our values.” He says it’s in NATO’s security interests “that both cases are viewed the same way.”

