FORT LUPTON, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert has argued her case in the first Republican primary debate in the district where she is now running, facing local opponents who lobbed accusations of Boebert being a “carpetbagger.” The congresswoman was on the debate stage in Fort Lupton on Thursday after deciding to run in the 4th Congressional District last month over fears she would lose reelection to the seat she currently holds. She won in the 3rd District by a very narrow margin in 2022 and the 4th is considered to lean solidly to the GOP. Now Boebert must rely on her national name and convince voters that her voice is needed in Congress more than her homegrown opponents.

By JESSE BEDAYN The Associated Press/Report for America

