RIFLE, Colo. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, has been charged with assault and other counts in connection with two domestic altercations. Authorities say the charges filed Wednesday are in connection with an argument he had with the congresswoman in a restaurant, and a physical fight with the former couple’s son. The charges came to light as Rep. Boebert announced that she’s switching districts, escaping tough reelection odds in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. The charges against Jayson Boebert include harassment, disorderly conduct and third-degree assault. He has not responded to requests for comment. He’s scheduled for a court hearing next Monday.

