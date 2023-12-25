IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Christmas is a time to make things merry and bright, but authorities say this is one of the most dangerous days to be on the road. Local law enforcement is reminding everyone behind the wheel to drive home sober.

The Idaho Office of Highway Safety says there were 1,818 impaired driving crashes with 110 people being killed due to impaired drivers.

They say the winter holidays can quickly become disastrous.

“I think everybody understands that you can be arrested for a DUI. That means spending potentially some time in jail just waiting to see a judge or to post a bond. But also the consequences start stacking up quickly,” Randy B. Neal the Bonneville County Prosecutor said.

Those consequences can be more than just posting bond and jail time. Neal says DUIs can lead to the loss of the driver’s license, which can lead to some financial difficulties.

“There’s also the consequence of your insurance. You’ll have to have high-risk insurance. The state of Idaho has a very aggressive interlock device requirement so that doesn’t come free. So along with fines and fees and perhaps hiring an attorney, you’re paying, probation fees, supervision fees, you’re paying court fees and fines, you’re paying an attorney, you’re paying higher insurance. I mean, that is a lasting impact that goes far beyond just, a couple of months,” Neal said.

The charges can also become much more serious.

“The DUI itself can have life-changing consequences if you affect somebody else by injuring them and potentially causing their death. I mean, that is a ripple effect that goes through that family and goes through their friends and the community to have a loss like that,” Neal said.

While Idaho law says the first DUI is a misdemeanor it can quickly become a felony. Especially if someone is habitually driving while under the influence.

“When somebody is habitually driving under the influence, that can mean prison time, But, any aggravating factor like injuring somebody in an accident or causing death, any of those kinds of things can make what many people consider kind of a routine misdemeanor, to be something that could land somebody in prison,” Neal said.