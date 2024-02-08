LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska would become one of the last Republican-led states to enact a so-called “stand your ground” law under a bill being considered by lawmakers. State Sen. Brian Hardin says he brought the bill Thursday at the urging of his constituents. He also wants to keep residents who use deadly force while defending themselves in an attack from being prosecuted. Nebraska is among a handful of states where the law says a person has a duty to retreat from threat if they can do so safely before using deadly force. The exception is that Nebraskans can use deadly force in their homes or workplaces with no duty to retreat.

