BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Education will be a hot topic in the upcoming Idaho Legislative Session.
Some Idaho lawmakers are already talking about it.
State senators Lori Den Hartog and Scott Grow, along with representative Wendy Horman, held a press conference at the state capitol Friday to announce their parental choice tax credit program.
They say their proposal would create a refundable tax credit to help parents cover qualifying expenses such as the cost of private school tuition and fees, tutoring and transportation.
The legislation is capped at $40 million and is given to families as a refundable tax credit.
There are also $10 million in grants available for parents that can’t afford tuition up front.
The Idaho Legislative Session begins Monday.
