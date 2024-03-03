ISLAMABAD (AP) — Lawmakers in Pakistan’s National Assembly have elected Shehbaz Sharif as the country’s new prime minister for the second time. Allies of imprisoned former premier Imran Khan in parliament shouted in protest against his appointment on Sunday, alleging rigging in last month’s election. Following days of negotiations, Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League party and his supporters formed an alliance after the Feb. 8 election whose results were announced after an unusual delay because of a nationwide mobile phone outage. Authorities said the cutting of communications was necessary to avoid militant attacks on candidates and security forces. The delay drew criticism from Khan’s party, which insists the vote was rigged to stop it from getting a majority.

