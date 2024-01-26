WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of lawmakers is raising concerns over a series of recent U.S. military strikes against Yemen’s Houthi rebels. Members of Congress are urging the Biden administration to get congressional authorization before taking further military action in the Middle East. The coalition of nearly 30 House members signaled their strong opposition in a letter to President Joe Biden on Friday regarding what they described as “unauthorized” American strikes that have further escalated the biggest confrontation at sea the U.S. Navy has seen in the Middle East in a decade. The White House has defended the strikes as complying with the 1973 War Powers Act.

