By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal lawsuit is seeking class-action damages for countless hotel patrons who booked rooms in Las Vegas since 2019. The suit alleges that most hotel-casinos on the Las Vegas Strip have used a third-party vendor to illegally fix prices. The complaint filed Wednesday alleges that MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment, Treasure Island and Wynn Resorts share information with a company that uses algorithms to “maximize market-wide prices.” It accuses the resorts and Rainmaker Group Unlimited, owned by Florida-based Cendyn Group, of violating antitrust laws. MGM Resorts calls the lawsuit meritless. Cendyn declined to comment. Other parties did not immediately respond to messages.