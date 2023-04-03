BALTIMORE (AP) — A lawyer for the wife of a former Maryland political aide says the man has died after being wounded while being confronted by law enforcement agents in Tennessee following a manhunt launched after he failed to appear for trial. Attorney William Brennan is the lawyer for the wife of Roy McGrath. Brennan says McGrath died Monday night. FBI Supervisory Special Agent Shayne Buchwald in Maryland said in an email earlier in the evening that Roy McGrath was wounded during a shooting involving a law enforcement agent around 6:30 p.m. in a commercial area on the southwestern outskirts of Knoxville. Buchwald said McGrath was taken to a hospital.

By SARAH BRUMFIELD and LEA SKENE Associated Press

