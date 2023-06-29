AMSTERDAM (AP) — An Amsterdam prosecutor says that a 13-year sentence a Canadian court imposed on a Dutch cyberbully should be reduced to four-and-a-half years in the Netherlands. Aydin Coban was convicted last year of extortion, harassment and other crimes in a case involving Canadian teenager Amanda Todd who was blackmailed to expose herself in front of a webcam. The 15-year-old died by suicide in 2012 after detailing her ordeal in a YouTube video that was watched by millions around the world. Coban is serving an 11-year sentence in the Netherlands for similar crimes targeting 33 other victims. His Canadian sentence is to be served in a Dutch prison.

