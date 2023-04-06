As announced last weekend, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland was excused from general conference due to the fact he and Sister Patricia Holland are both suffering from the effects of Covid. Elder Holland also recently began dialysis for a kidney condition. Consequently, the First Presidency has excused him from all Church assignments and meetings for at least two months to allow his medical treatments and recovery to take full effect. Elder and Sister Holland note that they are very grateful for all the prayers and outpouring of support offered in their behalf at this time.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released the following statement:

