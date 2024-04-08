SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced plans to build 15 additional temples around the world in the coming years.

Church president Russell M. Nelson made the announcement today during the faith’s final session of general conference.

Locations include:

Uturoa, French Polynesia

Chihuahua, Mexico

Florianópolis, Brazil

Rosario, Argentina

Edinburgh, Scotland

Brisbane Australia South Area

Victoria, British Columbia

Yuma, Arizona

Houston Texas South Area

Des Moines, Iowa

Cincinnati, Ohio

Honolulu, Hawaii

West Jordan, Utah

Lehi, Utah

Maracaibo, Venezuela

“Time in the temple will help you to think celestial and to catch a vision of who you really are, who you can become, and the kind of life you can have forever,” President Nelson said in a video message that aired during the conference. “Regular temple worship will enhance the way you see yourself and how you fit into God’s magnificent plan. I promise you that.”

The LDS faith has 350 temples around the world in various stages of use and construction the addition of the 15 temples announced sunday.