SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI)-A young man from Sugar City, serving in the New Jersey Morristown Mission has passed away after becoming unresponsive this morning from a medical condition.

The 19-year-old proselyting missionary is identified as Elder Mack Jared Chappell. Attempts to save his life were unsuccessful, and his cause of death is being investigated.

Church Spokesperson, Sam Penrod, said in a statement published on the church’s newsroom website, “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of a missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in the New Jersey Morristown Mission.”

According to the Church’s newsroom website, it says “our prayers are with Elder Chappell’s family, friends, and fellow missionaries, during this difficult time. May they each find solace in comfort in the Savior and His gospel as they remember this faithful missionary.”

Elder Chappell started his mission in July 2023.