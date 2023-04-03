CAIRO (AP) — The leaders of Egypt and Saudi Arabia have met in the kingdom. It’s the first visit by top officials in months as Egypt battles a domestic economic crisis. An Egyptian statement said President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia, late Sunday for talks on ties between the countries. Bin Salman received el-Sissi the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah on the Red Sea. In recent months, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states seemed increasingly reluctant to help cash-strapped Egypt. They urged el-Sissi’s government to make economic reforms to receive aid.

