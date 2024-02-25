WASHINGTON (AP) — For the third time in five years, senators will be sworn in as jurors for an impeachment trial. But the chamber is expected to spend far less time on the impending trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas than for former President Donald Trump’s two trials, or maybe no time at all. The Republican-controlled House impeached Mayorkas Feb. 13 over the Biden administration’s handling of the U.S.-Mexico border. Senate leaders have shown little interest in spending much time on it. Two-thirds of the Senate would be needed to convict Mayorkas, and no Democrats have signaled openness to voting to remove him from office.

