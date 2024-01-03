POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) -The League of Women Voters of Pocatello (LWVP) is sponsoring “2024 Idaho Legislature Preview,” a virtual forum to be held January 4 from 7 – 8:30 PM.

Idaho District 28 and 29 legislators will present their expectations about the issues and bills expected to be discussed during the 2024 Idaho Legislative Session.

The forum will be aired live on KISU and later posted on the League’s website at www.lwvid.org. The public is invited to attend. To join the Zoom forum, log on to http://tiny.cc/norjvz.