BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s interim central bank governor has frozen the accounts of the banks embattled former chief and close relatives and associates. The move comes days after the United States, United Kingdom and Canada slapped sanctions on them. Wassim Mansouri’s decision was made public Monday following a meeting of the central bank’s Special Investigation Commission that is in charge of fighting money laundering and terrorism financing. It named former central bank Gov. Riad Salameh, his son, brother, a close associate and former partner. Mansouri ordered all accounts in Lebanese banks and financial institutions of the five individuals frozen.

