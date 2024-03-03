By Homero De La Fuente, CNN

(CNN) — Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has become the first player in NBA history to score 40,000 career points, accomplishing the milestone on Saturday during the team’s home game against the Denver Nuggets.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer notched the historic basket on a left-handed layup with 10:41 left in the second quarter, prompting loud cheers from the fans at Crypto.com Arena.

Both teams continued to play following the historic basket until the Lakers called a timeout over a minute later, leading to a standing ovation from the crowd for James and high-fives from teammates as he made his way to the bench. The Lakers played a video tribute for James to honor the milestone during the timeout.

The 39-year-old has been in uncharted territory since surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387 points to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer last season.

The four-time NBA champion entered the night nine points shy of the 40,000 mark.

“No one has ever done it. And for me to be in this position at this point in time in my career, I think it’s pretty cool,” James said on Thursday after the team’s victory against the Washington Wizards. “Does it sit like one of the top of my things I’ve done in my career? No. Does it mean something? Of course, absolutely. Why wouldn’t it?

“To able to accomplish things in this league, with the greatest players to ever play in this league, the NBA, this has been a dream of my and to hit feats and have milestones throughout my career, they all mean something to me, absolutely.”

Playing in his 21st season, James is averaging 25.3 points, 7.9 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game this season, becoming the first player in league history to be named to 20 NBA All-Star teams. Earlier this season, James helped lead the Lakers to the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament championship title, while earning tournament MVP honors.

