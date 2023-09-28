IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Idaho Falls contracted with Knife River Construction to install a new storm line, catch basins and manholes in Lee Avenue at the Intersections of 14th Street and 15th Street.

The work will begin on Monday, Oct. 9 and is being done to address drainage issues that were identified following the record rainfall that Idaho Falls experienced earlier this spring.

Every effort will be made to accommodate access to properties in the construction zone; however, some activities will temporarily block access due to the nature of the work. Motorists will be detoured around the work.

To complete the project, Knife River requires full access to the city streets identified above and requests that motorists do not block the streets with vehicles or trailers from Oct. 9 until the work is completed later this fall.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

For questions or concerns about this project, contact Knife River at (208) 523-8282.